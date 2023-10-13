WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for next Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship
-Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford
Powell’s POV: John Cena is also advertised locally. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment