07/02 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match, Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match, Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (34:22)…

