09/09 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter and Saxton Huxley vs. Eddie Dennis, Primate and T-Bone, Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell in a Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament match, WWE stars comment on a replay of Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter and Saxton Huxley vs. “Symbiosis” Eddie Dennis, Primate and T-Bone, Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell in a Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament match, WWE stars comment on a replay of Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship, and more (16:25)…

Click here for the September 9 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.