NJPW Strong preview: LA Dojo Showcase with three singles matches to stream on tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Kevin Knight vs. The DKC.

-Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available over the weekend now that he is writing the AEW Rampage live reviews.