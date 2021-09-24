ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guest, guest host for ROH Week By Week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Brody King vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Shane Taylor in a Four Corner Survival match, and Brian Johnson vs. PJ Black in a Pure Rules match.

-The October 2 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show has Alex Zayn and Taylor Rust vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, and Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide issuing an open challenge.

-Alex Zayne will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Brian Johnson will host this week’s ROH Week By Week online show in place of Quinn McKay. The show premieres Tuesdays on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes a tease for another female wrestler signing with the company, Ashley Vox returning, Eck’s interview with Josh Woods, and more.