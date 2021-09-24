What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home show

September 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

-The debut of “Happy Talk” hosted by Happy Corbin.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.

