WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

-The debut of “Happy Talk” hosted by Happy Corbin.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.