WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home show

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.
-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.
-The debut of “Happy Talk” hosted by Happy Corbin.
Smackdown will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.
