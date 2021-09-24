What's happening...

AEW Rampage preview: The card for tonight’s two-hour special (no spoilers)

September 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

-Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford.

-Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

