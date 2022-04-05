4/5 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of the Stand & Deliver fallout edition with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 5, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights from NXT: Stand and Deliver aired followed by highlights from Bron Breakker defeating Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship from last night’s WWE Raw episode…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The show opened up with the new NXT Champion, Bron Breakker making his entrance in street clothes. Wade Barrett talked about how the weekend was big for Breakker where he got to induct his Father and Uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Breakker took the mic. He said he had quite the up and down weekend. Breakker soaked in the cheers, but noticed they were dueling “We want Ziggler” and “no we don’t” chants. Breakker talked about being at a high point when he inducted his father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame but then having a low point of not winning back the NXT Championship.

Breakker talked about witnessing great stars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kevin Owens at Mania. He said that inspired him to want to promise to headline Mania one day, and that he’s not leaving Dallas without the NXT Championship. Breakker said he picked himself back up and challenged Dolph Ziggler on the biggest Raw of the year. He said he beat Dolph Ziggler’s ass and brought the NXT Championship back to where it belongs. Breakker was cut off by Imperium’s theme as Gunther, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner made their entrances to the new Imperium theme.

Gunther said Breakker had quite the story, but nobody cares about Breakker’s weekend. Gunther said he’s here for the title. Gunther said that the title means you’re the best in NXT and you can’t consider yourself the best unless you get in the ring with the Ring General Gunther. Breakker said if Gunther wants a fight, he’s got it tonight. Breakker’s theme played. The Creed Brothers and Malcolm Bivens were shown heading down the ramp heading into commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Bron Breakker did a decent job handling a first promo as champion. He recapped his weekend well and held his composure. Nothing to breathtaking, but it wasn’t bad and that’s the best you can ask for from the young sensation champ. Breakker vs. Gunther seemed to be a possible direction for Stand and Deliver before Ziggler was thrown into the mix. Are they really going with Breakker vs. Gunther unadvertised tonight? Or will they find a way to delay this (Gunther vs. Breakker should be built up to and built up as the drawing point of a paid show).

Apparently the match was in-progress. The picture-in-picture showed that the Creeds brawled with Imperium as the show cut to break…

1. “The Creed Brothers” Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Malcolm Bivens) vs. “Imperium” Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The Creeds had the advantage initially. Aichner managed to turn the table by dragging down Brutus with an armbar. Joseph brought up the point that this was supposed to be the match for the tag titles and somehow MSK got themselves inserted into the Creed’s match. Joseph also announced Breakker vs. Gunther for the NXT Championship.

After Barthel tagged in, Brutus took down Barthel with an Alligator Roll and Neckbreaker. Julius and Aichner tagged in. Julius went for a crossbody, but Aichner caught him and hit him with a Fireman Carry Senton. Barrett noted that Aichner may be the strongest person pound for pound in NXT. Aichner hit Julius with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Barthel tagged in and Julius turned the tables by hitting Barthel with a knee to the gut. Brutus dumped Barthel to ringside. Aichner caught Brutus by surprise by hitting him with a body slam onto the bottom rope. The show cut to picture in picture.[c]

A replay showed that Brutus caught his leg on the top rope, leading to him selling an injury. Julius and Barthel tagged in with Julius cleaning house. Julius caught Barthel with a chop block. Julius suplexed Barthel. Aichner broke up the subsequent pin. Barthel and Aichner set up for their double team baseball slide, but only Barthel hit the slide on Julius. Aichner ended up leaving Barthel hanging by walking to the back. The Creeds traded quick tags to double team Barthel. Brutus hit Barthel with an Argentine Press Slam. Julius hit Barthel with a basement lariat for the pinfall win.

The Creed Brothers defeated Imperium via pinfall in 11:34.

The mystery attackers of Imperium showed up in hoodies. One of the guys had silver hair, so you could tell it was NXT UK’s Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley). In fact it was. They left The Creed Brothers lying with chair shots to the back. They introduced themselves to the Creeds with their new WWE copyrighted names “Elton Prince and Kit Wilson”…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who had Mandy Rose with them, about their upcoming match against Kai and Gonzalez. They talked about how they are going to win the titles back and end the careers of Kai and Gonazlez. Rose said Toxic Attraction is mad now and they aren’t just Toxic Attraction, they are “the” attraction…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Pretty Deadly aren’t from Boston are they (as teased by the Creeds getting a call from a Boston area code last week). I haven’t seen a lot from them, but NXT UK has been pushing them for a while as their top tag team so they must be pretty good. Looking forward to this credible tag team being added to NXT US. As for the match, solid power based encounter. Looks like Imperium might be gone in terms of the NXT Tag Division with Aichner walking out on Barthel. Are they thinking of pushing Aichner as a singles act based of his insane athleticism? Or are we seeing all of Imperium being called up to the main roster with them losing here and Gunther maybe losing the main event? We’ll see.