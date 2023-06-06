WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The current card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, three wrestlers TBD)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, three TBD)

Powell’s POV: WWE is listing an event start time of 2CT/3ET for fans in North America. Zoey Stark beat Natalya, and Becky Lynch beat Sonya Deville in MITB qualifiers during Monday’s Raw. Friday’s Smackdown has Butch vs. Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Michin vs. Bayley, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky in qualifying matches. It was announced last week on Raw that Matt Riddle would be in a qualifier on the June 12 Raw, but they didn’t follow up on that during last night’s show.