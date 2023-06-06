NXT TV preview: Women’s battle royal and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-A battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

-Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava vs. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile

-Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

-Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport

-Ilja Dragunov returns

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).