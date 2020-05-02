WWE Raw preview: Last Chance gauntlet, three other matches, final hype for Money in the Bank

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Last Chance gauntlet match for the final spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match.

-Raw Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar.

-Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to announce any of the participants in the Last Chance gauntlet match. MVP is aligned with Thorne and Vink and called for the rematch, which Ricochet and Alexander accepted after Raw. Monday’s Raw will serve as the brand’s go-home show for Money in the Bank and was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



