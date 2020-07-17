WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, Firefly Funhouse, A Moment of Bliss

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Alexa Bliss hosts A Moment of Bliss with a mystery guest

-The Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt returns.

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



