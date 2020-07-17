MLW Pulp Fusion video with Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, Konnan, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Tom Lawlor, Myron Reed, Colonel Parker, Zenshi, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Contra Unit release a video about MLW’s failed attempt to retake the league headquarters. King Mo throws some verbal haymakers. Konnan offers Salina de la Renta an olive branch. Hammerstone game plans the first annual Hammerstone Bodybuilding Invitational. Richard Holliday takes legal action… and you’ll be shocked to hear who he has targeted! Colonel Parker and his girl enjoy their vacation at the Fontainebleau in Miami. Los Parks hit the gym as rumors swirl around Promociones Dorado. World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed has a message to all middleweights around the world. Filthy Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne hit the road. Gino copes with fame in Houston. Zenshi has golden aspirations in MLW.



