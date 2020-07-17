Jim Steele looks back on his WCW career, the craziest moment of his career occurring during a tag match with Rob Van Dam and Sabu, his Jungle gimmick, being compared to Ultimate Warrior, working for All Japan Pro Wrestling

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Jim Steele

Hosts: Chad and JP (transcription by John Poz)

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Getting into WCW and Ultimate Warrior comparisons: I was just so damn green in WCW, when they gave me that “Jungle” Jim Steele gimmick. It was a Dusty Rhodes thought out gimmick. It was obvious, but they didn’t mention it that there was a big resemblance to the Ultimate Warrior. He was definitely bigger, more cut up and shredded than I was, but anyone could see what WCW was going for with the Jungle gimmick. The whole mannerisms, the look, and shaking the ropes was definitely copying Warrior for sure.

Was he offered to play The Renegade character in WCW: No, never, I wasn’t even thought of to play that character. You know what, I may have been a better worker than the Renegade later on in my career, but in 1995 probably not. I had just left there a year prior to head over to Japan. I was just so green then and stunk the joint up. I was so horrible at that point, I don’t think I was an option. Later on in my career I became a better worker but back in 1995 I just wasn’t any good and WCW probably wouldn’t have wanted me back.

Getting into All Japan Pro Wrestling: Johnny Ace called me and asked if I wanted to go to All Japan. I told him, yeah of course I do! I ended up spending 12 years over there, doing a ton of tours, and had a bunch of gimmicks. Whether Jim Steele, Love Machine, Wolf Hawkfield, or Lacrosse, I was happy playing anyone they wanted me to, because it guaranteed me a spot there.

Craziest moment in wrestling for you: I got totally knocked out in a match and shit my pants in Korakuen Hall in Japan. I was in a tag team match with The Eagle, Jackie Fulton against Rob Van Dam and Sabu, and they did this crazy double team move where they both kicked chairs into my head. I’m not sure which one of them exactly knocked me out or if they both did. I actually didn’t even know where I was at this point and was snoring in the middle of the ring. Rob actually gave me the big frog splash and I didn’t even have the wherewithal to kick out, so Rob basically pretended I kicked out. If you’ve ever been knocked out, you know you’re dazed and confused and have no idea what is going on. When I got backstage after the match, I went to take my tights off and shit just poured out. Rob came up to me, and was like “Dude, that was you! I was wondering what that awful smell was.”

Other topics include his entire wrestling career including over 12 years in Japan working for AJPW and NJPW, more on WCW, Rick Rude, Big Van Vader, Ric Flair, The Renegade, Puerto Rico, and much more.

You can listen to other shows apart of the TMPT Empire including Shane Douglas’ Triple Threat Podcast, Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Talking Tough with Rick Bassman, Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan and the University of Dutch with Dutch Mantell.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

