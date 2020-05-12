WWE Raw viewership for the night after Money in the Bank

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.919 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.686 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.993 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.961 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.802 million viewers. Although all three hours finished below the two million mark, the good news is that the three hours of Raw finished first, second, and fourth in the 18-49 demographic for all of cable on Monday. The May 13, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.349 million viewers.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

