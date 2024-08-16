WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship celebration hosted by Tiffany Stratton

-Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

-Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

-Andrade vs. Carmelo

