WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

August 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship celebration hosted by Tiffany Stratton

-Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

-Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

-Andrade vs. Carmelo

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

