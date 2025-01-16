Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker dead at age 90

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bob Uecker died on Thursday at age 90. The former baseball player turned broadcaster and entertainer battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Read more on the story at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Farewell to the legendary Harry Doyle. Uecker was a fun guest for WWE and the image of Andre the Giant choking him is always good for a laugh. Uecker was the longtime play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team and kept that job despite finding success as an actor. He was the voice of his hometown team for 54 years and was still calling games as recently as last season. I have fond memories of my since deceased grandfather sitting in his backyard while listening to Uecker call Brewers games. My condolences to Uecker’s family, friends, and countless fans.