John Cena’s “What Drives You” trailer includes two more WWE wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for the John Cena hosted series What Drives You was released today. Cena visits with various celebrities to talk about their vehicles. The series will stream for free starting January 21 on Roku. Watch the full trailer below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE wrestlers The Miz and Logan Paul are both featured in the trailer. Additional celebrities featured in the trailer include Jelly Roll and Travis Barker. At this point, I’m not sure if it’s even legal to have a show that doesn’t include Jelly Roll. That guy is everywhere.