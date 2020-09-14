09/14 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a steel cage match, Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman visits Raw Underground

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a steel cage match, Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a champions vs. champions match, Braun Strowman visits Raw Underground, and more (42:42)…

Click here to stream or download the September 14 WWE Raw audio review.

