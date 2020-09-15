UWN “Prime Time Live” premiere, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite and WWE Smackdown, Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series premieres tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show is headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett for the NWA Championship. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE, and DirecTV is charging $11.99.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Dez, and Wentz vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Josh Alexander, and Ethan Page. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the best of the two out of three falls matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows) and felt it was a good follow-up to last week’s strong show.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 28 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Teddy Long is 73.

-Lady Victoria (Victoria Moreno) is 48.

-Genki Horiguchi is 42.

-Rhett Titus is 33.

-The late Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke Jr.) was born on September 15, 1954. He died in an automobile accident on July 4, 1988.

-The late Wilbur Snyder was born on September 15, 1929. He died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-The late Curtis Iaukea was born on September 15, 1937. He died at age 73 on December 4, 2010.