WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show headlined by a six-man tag match

October 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.207 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.535 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.63 rating in the same demo. The October 1, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.252 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first night of the WWE Draft.

