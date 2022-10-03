AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 472,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 522,000 combined viewership count from the previous week’s two-hour Grand Slam edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished ninth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down to the previous week’s combined 0.17 rating in the same demo. The October 1, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 622,000 viewers with a .25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.