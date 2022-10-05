10/5 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page vs. Rush, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 158)

Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena

Aired live October 5, 2022 on TBS

The Dynamite intro video aired, followed by Excalbur, Tony Shiavone, and William Regal starting the show at the commentary table. MJF’s music hit and he made his way out onto the stage. Justin Roberts delivered ring introductions for the opening match. He was followed by Wheeler Yuta.

1. MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta: A big Yuta chant started the match. MJF ducked an early attack from Yuta and strutted about, but then ate a series of strikes in the corner. Yuta fired back with an arm drag and did some strutting of his own. He then went to the top rope, but MJF rolled away and then tripped Yuta into the middle turnbuckle pad. MJF then tossed Yuta into the corner, and then applied a rear chinlock. They both got back to their feet and MJF landed a gutwrench slam and covered for a two count…[c]

MJF remained in control during the break. Yuta broke free and went for a German Suplex, but MJF held the ropes to avoid it. After a struggle, Yuta was able to reel in MJF for a series of German Suplexes for a near fall. He held onto the waistlock, and delivered a fourth suplex with a release. Yuta then fired up and climbed to the top rope, but MJF walked out of range again. MJF caught Yuta charging in with an elbow.

MJF countered a headscissors attempt into a Powerbomb onto his knee, but failed to make a cover. He then slapped Yuta repeatedly, which fired him up. MJF landed an eye poke, but Yuta replied with an enziguri that crumbled MJF to the mat. Both men then traded a series of back and forth near falls. They then had a number of Tombstone Piledriver reversals that led to more rapid fire near falls, and then a double clothesline and put both men on the mat.

Both men traded blows in the corner. MJF set up for a top rope Tombstone Piledriver, but Yuta escaped and pulled off a top rope hurracarrana. Yuta climbed to the top again, and MJF tried to roll away, but Yuta dove a long way across the ring to land a splash for a near fall. MJF recovered and managed to pull Yuta into a Salt of the Earth Fujiwara Armbar. Yuta attempted to escape, but MJF pulled him back into the center of the ring and applied an inverted version of the hold and got the win.

MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta at 14:45

After the match, Wheeler spun MJF around and offered a handshake. MJF acted like he was going to shake his hand, and Lee Moriarty attacked Yuta from behind. MJF scolded Lee and said that he didn’t ask him to do that. Stokely Hathaway jumped on the apron and handed a conflicted MJF the Dynamite Diamond. He was going to wind up for a punch, but William Regal walked down to the ring from the commentary table wearing a pair of brass knuckles. MJF thought better of it and left.

After that segment, a video package hyped the history and ongoing drama between Bryan Danielson, Daniel Garcia, and Chris Jericho. It was a well produced video package. Backstage, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Chris Jericho scolded Daniel Garcia for teaming with Danielson, and told him to do the right thing. Sammy Guevara appeared at the end to tell Garcia that they would end him. Jericho said tonight would be a taste of how he would desecrate the memory of Ring of Honor and leave Toronto and the Ring of Jericho Champion.

In the arena, Jay Lethal made his entrance, followed by Darby Allin.

2. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal: Both guys trade holds and mat reverals to start the match. Darby nearly collided with the referee after being catapulted into the corner. Lethal focused on the left knee with a low dropkick and some kicks. Darby couldn’t put any weight on the knee when Lethal tossed him into the ropes, and he crumpled to the mat. Darby reversed a vertical suplex attempt into a reverse DDT, but Lethal got right back on offense by targeting the knee…[c]

My Take: Good opener between MJF and Yuta. The conflicted MJF after the match is an interesting character wrinkle. I guess we’ll see if they do anything with it, or if it was just because of his personal history with Yuta. TMZ is reporting that Sammy Guevara and Andrade got into a backstage altercation, so it was a little surprising to see him appear on the show.

The pattern of the match continued, where Darby starts to build up a little hope, and then Lethal goes back to attacking the knee. He pulled Darby off the top rope with a dragon screw leg whip, and then locked in a Figure Four. Darby attempted to claw towards the ropes, and eventually succeeded. Lethal went for a Lethal Injection, but Darby upended him during the sequence and then dumped on his head. Allin followed up with a Code Red for a near fall.

Like Clockwork, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt appeared on the stage. Lethal told them that he didn’t need them. Both men then traded a series of pinfall attempts without a count. Darby then pulled Lethal into his Last Supper pinfall bridge for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal at 9:49

After the match, Darby Allin tried to tell Lethal he didn’t need Singh or Dutt. Allin shoved him and offered a handshake, and Lethal gave him one. We then got a vignette for Prince Nana and The Embassy to give Brian Cage an opportunity to say nobody is better than him. After the video, Cage made his ring entrance with Prince Nana. Wardlow followed with his entrance.

3. Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship: Cage landed some early shots in the corner, and then Wardlow turned then tables and landed some of his own. Both guys flashed some agility with Wardlow landing a dropkick and Cage landing a headscissors. He set up for a 619, but Wardlow caught him and landed a slam. Cage recovered quickly and picked up Wardlow for a spinebuster…[c]

My Take: Allin and Lethal wrestled in front of a dead crowd. I’m not sure why we had two handshake gimmicks at the end of the first two matches. Maybe give them some space. Wardlow got a decent reaction based on visual inspection, but the crowd noise was a bit piped in.

Wardlow landed an impressive step ladder moonsault as the show returned from break. He then followed up with a series of German Suplexes. Wardlow then went back up to the top rope, but Cage intercepted him and knocked him down to the apron with a kick. He then pulled Wardlow back into the ring with a vertical suplex for a near fall. Cage set up for the Drillclaw, but Wardlow avoided it and landed a spinebuster for a near fall.

He then took a wild wind up for a lariat, but Cage ducked it and landed an F5 for a close near fall. Cage set up for a powerbomb, but Wardlow avoided it and landed a couple of headbutts. He then landed his big wind up clothesline and dropped his straps. Wardlow then landed a huge powerbomb, and then called out one more time to the crowd. Wardlow then delivered a second powerbomb, and then played to the crowd again.

Wardlow picked up Cage for a third, and then a fourth, and got the win.

Wardlow defeated Brian Cage at 9:40

After the match Wardlow celebrated briefly. The Gates of Agony team, Toa Liona and Kaun, made their way to the ring to beat down Wardlow. Samoa Joe then ran down to help make the save, but the numbers were too much for him. FTR’s music hit and they walked down to the ring, and they had a stare down with the Gates of Agony on the apron…[c]

My Take: This feels like an ROH show at this point. A good match from Wardlow that made him look like a real powerhouse. Hopefully this will lead to FTR having an honest to goodness tag team match, but it probably won’t be on AEW TV.

Backstage, Britt Baker said she had an obligation to answer the question that everyone is asking, and that is the fact that Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW because the Doctor’s won’t clear her. She then said AEW was her house now.

In the arena, Penelope Ford made her entrance with Kip Sabian. She was joined on stage by Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter. Britt Baker walked down with the heel squad. Saraya then made her way out onto the stage, and she brought out the team of Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Toni Storm.

3. Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale (w/Saraya) vs. Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford (w/Britt Baker and Rebel): Athena and Penelope Ford began the match in the ring. After some posturing, Athena struck first with a dropkick and a powerslam for a two count. Deeb tagged in and immediately got hit with a springboard splash from Athena. Toni Storm tagged in and landed a shotgun dropkick. Toni landed a hip attack, and setup for Storm Zero, but Hayter provided a distraction.

Deeb landed a chop block on Storm thanks to the distraction, and capitalized with some mounted punches…[c]

My Take: I have to assume the “Saraya isn’t cleared” message is a misdirect, otherwise why not have Saraya bring it up herself?