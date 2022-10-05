What's happening...

Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 match pulled from AEW Rampage

October 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that the Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 match that had been advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage has been pulled from the show. Khan announced that “Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo will defend the AEW Trios Titles against 10 and two other Dark Order members on Rampage.

Powell’s POV: The timing of this move is interesting given the Andrade and Sammy Guevara social media spat from earlier this week.

