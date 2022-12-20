AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno

-Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Richard Adonis

-Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match

-Gus De La Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux

-Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

-Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven

-Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley

-Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk

-Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi

-Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off for the holiday weeks.