What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 20, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno

-Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Richard Adonis

-Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match

-Gus De La Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux

-Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

-Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven

-Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley

-Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk

-Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi

-Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off for the holiday weeks.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.