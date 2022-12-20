AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno
-Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, and Richard Adonis
-Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti
-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an eliminator match
-Gus De La Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux
-Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth
-Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven
-Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley
-Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
-Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi
-Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off for the holiday weeks.
