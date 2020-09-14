AEW Dynamite to air in usual time slot this week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that this week’s Dynamite episode will air Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET on TNT. The show had been at risk of being moved to Thursday this week due to TNT’s commitments to the NBA Playoffs.

Powell’s POV: TNT had been advertising a one-hour Late Night Dynamite episode for Wednesday in addition to the two-hour show on Thursday, but that’s all moot now with Dynamite airing in its usual slot on Wednesday night. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs on Wednesday night. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews of Dynamite each week.