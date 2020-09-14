WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Satoshi Kojima, Baron Corbin, Penelope Ford, Angelina Love, Masato Shibata, Road Warrior Animal, Shocker, Midnight, Sal Rinauro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship is among the features matches. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Satoshi Kojima is 50 today.

-Penelope Ford is 28 today.

-Masato Shibata turned 42 on Sunday.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Baron Corbin (Thomas Pestock) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) turned 55 on Saturday.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Sal Rinauro turned 38 on Saturday.



