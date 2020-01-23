01/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor vs. Joaquin Wilde

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor vs. Joaquin Wilde, and more (30:17)…

Click here for the January 23 NXT television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

