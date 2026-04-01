Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Kris Statlander vs. Charlie (f/k/a Dakota Kai) for the Eve International Title, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Brady Booker vs. Frat House

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across six different recent indy shows.

EVE – Riot Girrrls of Wrestling “Wrestle Queendom 8” in London, England, at indigo at The O2, on March 8, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This UK promotion posted this single match on their YouTube channel, not the entire show. It is the long-awaited return to wrestling for Dakota Kai , now calling herself “Charlie.“This venue appears to be a good-sized nightclub or music hall. The lighting over the ring was really good. Cagematch.net lists attendance at 1,200, and I won’t dispute that.

Kris Statlander vs. Charlie for the EVE International Title. They shook hands before locking up. Kris is taller. The commentators talked about how Charlie hasn’t had a match in a year and that she’s been training for this moment. They traded reversals on the mat. The crowd chanted “Welcome back!” Kris hit a running knee into the corner, then a delayed vertical suplex at 1:30. In the bottom right corner of the screen is a countdown clock from 30 minutes. Charlie hit a Lungblower on the ring apron that sent Kris to the floor.

Back in the ring, Kris whipped Charlie into a corner and took control. She flattened her with a splash in the corner, but Charlie hit a clothesline. Kris hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Charlie knocked her down with a hard clothesline, and her own Facewash kick in the corner at 6:00. Kris hit a bodyslam. Charlie hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Kris hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. They hit stereo pump kicks to the chest and were both down at 8:00.

Kris hit a chop block on the back of the knee; Charlie hit one, too! The commentators noted that both women have had knee surgeries. Charlie hit a running Helluva Kick, and she flipped over Kris and hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Neat move; the commentators didn’t know how to describe it either. Charlie nailed a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall at 10:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Charlie hit a stomp to the head for a nearfall. Kris caught Charlie coming off the ropes and hit a Tombstone piledriver, but Charlie’s foot landed on the ropes; the ref saw that and stopped his count. Kris hit a second Tombstone Piledriver, then a third and a fourth for the pin! That was really good; go check this out.

Kris Statlander defeated Charlie to retain the Eve International Title at 12:10.

Razor Pro Wrestling “Rebirth,” in Springfield, Arkansas, at the Imperial Event Center on Feb. 28, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I’ve never heard of this promotion. NJPW commentator (and Oklahoma native) Walker Stewart provided commentary, and that alone is a plus. This show was in a plain convention center ballroom, and the crowd was maybe 150 to 200. Lighting and production were both really good. I have seen several wrestlers on this show in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling. I opted to watch the final two matches.

“Megalodon” Keenan John vs. Ace Austin vs. Rohit Raju in a three-way. I haven’t seen Megalodon before; he’s tall, mostly bald, with a long beard, and makeup under his eyes. He’s a heel, so he and Rohit ganged up on babyface Austin early on. Of course, Rohit went for a cover at 2:00, Megalodon broke it up, and they started fighting. Megalodon dropped Ace ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner at 3:00. Raju hit flying splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. They fought on the floor, and Ace pushed John’s head into the ring post. Ace got back in and battled Raju in the ring. Raju hit a snap suplex at 6:30.

Raju ran over and kicked John as he tried to re-enter the ring. Megalodon finally hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both of them. Raju hit a Flatliner on Ace for a nearfall at 8:30. The crowd was behind local talent Megalodon, who threw Raju across the ring. Raju hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Ace slammed Raju back-first on the ring apron at 10:00. In the ring, he hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Megalodon, then a DVD for a nearfall. Ace and Raju tried to hit a team superplex, but Megalodon knocked them both down. He came off the ropes, but they hit him with stereo superkicks at 12:30.

Raju and Ace hit stereo clotheslines, and all three were down! Megalodon hit a guillotine leg drop across both opponents, and he pulled down the straps of his black singlet. Megalodon hit a double chokeslam for stereo nearfalls at 14:30. Megalodon got under the ring and grabbed at what appeared to be a can of worms. The “Jaws” theme song played, and Phil Shark limped to the ring. Shark grabbed the can; Megalodon chased Phil Shark to the back. Rohit and Ace got up and brawled. Ace hit a spin kick and “The Fold” (running Blockbuster) for the pin. Good action; I could have done without the silliness of the Shark interference.

Ace Austin defeated Rohit Raju and “Megalodon” Keenan John in a three-way at 17:49.

Janai Kai vs. Tootie Lynn. Janai is best known for her run in MLW as a member of Contra. Both women are known for their kickboxing style, so I’m sure they were eager to meet in the ring. Walker just said they fought once before in 2022, with Tootie winning. They immediately locked up on the mat. Kai applied a hammerlock, and they worked over each other’s left arm. They got up, and both tried to connect with some kicks before Tootie landed a roundhouse kick at 3:30.

Tootie hit a huracanrana and a running penalty kick for a nearfall. Janai took control and kicked Tootie in the corner. She dropped Lynn with a hard kick to the chest at 6:30, and she tied up the left arm and stomped on the shoulder, then a submission hold across the throat, but Tootie hit a stunner to escape. Tootie hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00. Tootie hit a running knee to the chest for a nearfall.

Kai applied a Stretch Plum, and they both fell to the mat; the crowd rallied for Tootie to fight it off. Tootie escaped and hit a suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded pump kicks, then spin kicks. This crowd was totally into this. They switched to overhand chops until they both collapsed. They rolled to the floor at 12:00 and traded kicks and fought away from the ring! The ref finally called for the bell, as he counted them both out! The crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” They continued to fight even though the match was over.

Janai Kai vs. Tootie Lynn went to a double count-out at 12:23.

* If they were doing that finish, the Ace Austin match should have gone on last.

1FW “Episode 25” in LaGrange, Georgia, on February 28, 2026 (released March 18, 2026, on Triller+)

1FW is QT Marshall’s promotion. He’s using some AEW wrestlers and trainees at the Nightmare Factory. A lot of wrestlers who are unsigned regulars in ROH are here, too. This is a big room — the space is just far too big for a crowd this size. The room is dark; the lighting over the ring is alright. I watched the main event.

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Brady Booker vs. “The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance. The special referee was Paul Walter Hauser . He admonished Jarrett not to cheat! Brady Booker wrestled as “Bodhi Hayward” in Chase University in NXT — he has cut his long, blond hair so he’s unrecognizable from that run. Lethal hit a dropkick on Jameson early on, and Lethal’s babyface team cleared the ring. Brady and Cole traded offense at 1:30, with the big, muscular Booker hitting a bodyslam.

Jarrett entered and battled Vance, and he did the Fargo Strut and clotheslined Preston at 3:00. From the apron, Cole kicked Lethal in the back, and it allowed the Frat House to take control and work over Jay. Jarrett tried to jump into the ring, but Hauser cut him off. Cole choked Lethal in the ropes. Jarrett and Hauser wound up arguing on the floor, and Hauser shoved Jarrett through a table at 6:00! Jarrett got up and yelled at Hauser as we went to a commercial. [C]

Back from the commercial break, the Frat House was still working over Jay in their corner. Jay finally hit the Lethal Combination (backbreaker and faceplant) on Cole. Jarrett got a hot tag at 7:30, but Hauser had missed it and ordered Jarrett out of the ring! Lethal hit a DDT out of the ropes on Vance, and they were both down at 9:00. Brady finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a sidewalk slam on Jameson.

Brady did some football-style drills and splashed down on Jameson. Jarrett clotheslined Karter to the floor. Jarrett hit a second-rope crossbody block to the floor on three guys at 10:30. In the ring, Jameson hit Brady with a title belt and got a nearfall. Jarrett confiscated the belt; Hauser took the belt from Jarrett. Jarrett hit The Stroke faceplant and pinned Jameson!

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Brady Booker defeated “The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance at 11:40.

* Jarrett offered a handshake to Hauser, but Hauser shoved Jarrett and stormed out of the ring! (I see on cagematch.net that Jarrett fought Hauser on March 21).



Santino Bros Wrestling “Fight Night” in Azusa, California, at the VFW Hall on March 13, 2026 (Triller+)

This is a decent-sized room, and the crowd was maybe 200. Lighting is decent. I like this venue. Google Maps shows that this city is straight east of downtown Los Angeles in the metro area.

Johnnie Robbie vs. Chris Nastyy in an intergender match. Johnnie had a few AEW/ROH matches on AEW’s recent West Coast tour, and she’s a top 10 unsigned U.S.-based female wrestler. Of course, she’s giving up a lot of size and strength. He punched her before the bell, so she threw a punch back, and the ref called for the bell. Johnnie dove through the ropes on him. In the ring, she hit some running kicks to the side of the head and got an early nearfall. Nastyy began kicking her and choking her in the ropes. He dropkicked her in the back at 2:00, celebrated, then got a nearfall.

Robbie got up and hit some chops, but he poked her eyes and was booed more. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. She got some rollups for nearfalls, then a huracanrana at 5:30 that popped the crowd. Robbie hit a second-rope DDT for a nearfall. Nastyy hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 7:30, and he was shocked he didn’t get the win there. She hit some thrusts to the throat and a spin kick that staggered him.

Chris hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:00, but she bridged out! Chris nailed a Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “You can’t beat her!” Chris again went for a Lethal Injection but she got a backslide for a nearfall. Johnnie then hit her leaping double-knee strike to the back of the head for the pin! The crowd went nuts for the finish. That was a really well-done intergender match.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Chris Nastyy at 12:04.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. “The Krusty Krew” Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick. Like Robbie, Dom and Lucas competed in AEW/ROH at those West Coast events. I’m a firm believer that if TNA wanted to shore up their tag division, “5150” is on the short list of teams they should look at — TNA doesn’t need more ex-WWE guys on the roster. Boogie and the clean-shaven Riley opened. The KK hit some quick team moves on Boogie and got a nearfall. Limelight entered at 2:30, but Kubrick tied up Danny’s left arm.

Boogie hit a senton, and Danny got a nearfall on Riley. 5150 kept Riley on the mat and in their corner. Danny hit a series of vicious chops at 5:30. Kubrick finally got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit a big backbody drop on Limelight. Boogie hit a loud chop that got a nearfall. Boogie kept Kubrick in a full nelson, and he hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop, with Danny getting the nearfall at 11:30. Riley finally got a hot tag and hit a springboard crossbody block on Boogie and some spin kicks. Riley went for a springboard move, but Danny grabbed his ankle.

Riley still hit a springboard slam on Boogie for a nearfall at 13:30, but Boogie got a foot on the ropes! Riley hit a springboard stunner, and everyone was down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Riley hit a Swanton Bomb, but Danny hit a frog splash, and they were all down. “This is like a demolition derby!” a commentator said. Boogie hit a piledriver on Riley for a nearfall at 17:00, but Kubrick made the save. Boogie hit a shotgun dropkick. Kubrick hit a German Suplex on Boogie. Somehow, the footage was cut, and it showed 5150 had won! (How did the finish of the match get clipped?) A really good match.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie defeated “The Krusty Krew” Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick at 17:46.

DOA “Thrill’em All” in Portland, Oregon, at Jackson Armory on March 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This appears to be in a school gym. The lights are low, and the attendance was 200. The commentator noted this is a “stacked lineup” tonight.

Dustin Waller vs. Jaiden. This opened the show; the commentators noted it could have been a main event. Waller is a New England-area star, so he’s out of his usual territory. Jaiden is a superhero (think Hurricane Helms), and his schtick usually works for me. Waller mocked his superhero pose. Jaiden offered a handshake at the bell, but Waller slapped it away. Dustin hit a shoulder tackle, but Jaiden kipped up. Waller hit a back suplex at 3:00. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Waller hit a leg lariat for a nearfall and was in charge. Jaiden hit a top-rope crossbody block at 6:00, then some clotheslines.

Jaiden hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Waller hit a springboard clothesline and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:00. Waller went for the Lethal Injection, but it was blocked. Jaiden hit an Unprettier for a nearfall. Waller raked the eyes and hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall, and he argued with the ref. Jaiden hit an enzuigiri in the corner; Waller hit a clothesline in the opposite corner. Jaiden caught Dustin on a third Lethal Injection attempt, hit a Death Valley Driver, and scored the pin. Sharp opener.

Jaiden defeated Dustin Waller at 10:32.

Silas Mason vs. Matt Brannigan for the NWA World Title. This was the main event. I saw Mason two months ago and was amazed at how much weight he’s lost and how much better his overall look is. Brannigan, of course, came out in a flowery robe and a mixed drink in his hand. (He recently fought Minoru Suzuki in a pretty humorous match.) Mason is really tall — much taller than Brannigan. They locked up, and Silas easily shoved him to the mat. Silas hit a bodyslam at 1:30 and was in charge. Brannigan drank from his flask to get some ‘liquid courage,’ and it fired him up.

Matt hit some swats to the butt, and that popped the crowd. Silas hit a Gorilla Press at 3:00. They fought to the floor, where Brannigan hit some more spanks. The crowd was sports-entertained. In the ring, Matt hit some punches in the corner. Silas hit a decapitating clothesline at 5:00. Silas hit a Mafia Kick, mounted Matt, and repeatedly punched him. Mason applied a sleeper on the mat and kept Brannigan grounded. Brannigan hit a back suplex at 8:00, and they were both down. Mason hit a flapjack for a nearfall.

They traded punches. Mason hit a Black Hole Slam, but Brannigan’s flying feet struck the ref! Mason immediately hit a low-blow kick! Brannigan again grabbed his flask, but Mason confiscated it! He struck Matt in the stomach with it. Brannigan got the flask back and drank the rest of the liquid! He again swatted Mason on the butt. Matt hit a top-rope Molly-Go-Round, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason again hit a Black Hole Slam for the clean pin. That was pretty good; Silas is a good choice to be the face of NWA.

Silas Mason defeated Matt Brannigan at 14:19.

New South “We Love Pro Wrestling” in Priceville, Alabama, at the Priceville Event Center on February 28, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a gym, and I’ve seen a few shows from this venue before. Lighting is good, and the crowd was maybe 150. Carmen Michael provided commentary. This show was just released this week. It features an eight-woman tournament (four singles matches and a four-way finale). I opted to watch two of the first-round matches.

Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein in a tournament match. Vein has a vampire gimmick, and I love that the screen was black-and-white as she approached the ring. Corinne is the talented teen I’ve compared to a mix of Willow Nightingale and former WWE Diva Layla El; she has an ‘it factor’ and a gymnastics and soccer background. Joy is the heel tonight! She ripped up signs and shouted that the fans were losers. Corinne won a match between them in Action Wrestling in November. Joy rolled to the floor at the bell and ran from Vein. Vein hit a running kick, and Joy rolled to the floor to regroup.

The commentators noted that Joy has just reached the one-mark since her debut, and she’s a top rookie anywhere in the U.S. Vein pulled on Joy’s hair, but Joy snapped Ravenna’s neck on the top rope. Corinne hit a Thesz Press and some punches. Corinne hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Ravenna hit a running bulldog and a faceplant for a nearfall at 4:30. Joy hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Vein hit a spear for the pin! Satisfying match for the time given.

Ravenna Vein defeated Corinne Joy at 6:03 to advance.

Kenzie Paige vs. Kennedy Ryan in a tournament match. My first time seeing Kennedy; she wore pink, and she’s a bit heavyset. She got on the mic and badmouthed Kenzie, then clubbed her with the mic, and we’re underway! We got the bell at 00:12. Carmen said that Kennedy is the first female graduate of the OVW wrestling school. She’s bigger and unloaded some forearm strikes in the corner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall, and she argued with the ref. She turned around, and Kenzie nailed a stunner for the pin! It really was that short!

Kenzie Paige defeated Kennedy Ryan at 1:34/official time of 1:22 to advance.

Final Thoughts: Some intriguing matches here. It was great to see Dakota Kai back in action, and with that match against Statlander free on YouTube, I certainly endorse people checking that one out. I’ll go with the Robbie-Nastyy match for second and the 5150 tag match for third. Really disappointing the finish of that 5150 match was somehow clipped; I rewound to see if it was a problem with my Triller+ feed, and it wasn’t. Jaiden-Waller was really good for an honorable mention.

It really looks like QT Marshall has a good thing going with his 1FW promotion. There certainly are a lot of talented wrestlers who appear on ROH who never win (Vary Morales, for instance) who are competing there. They made a big deal of having Jeff Jarrett there and seemed to have a good crowd to see him.

Once again, I’ll note that watching all five shows (not including the one match from EVE) would have taken perhaps 12-13 hours, so this was the best way to check in on these events.