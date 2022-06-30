AEW Dynamite preview: The early card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).