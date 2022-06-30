What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock show

June 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven speaks

-Emilia McKenzie vs. Fallon Henley

-Blair Davenport returns

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.

