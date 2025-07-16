Jelly Roll hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, Randy Orton to appear

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jelly Roll will be the guest host of tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. His SummerSlam tag team partner, Randy Orton, is listed as a guest. The show airs at 10:35CT/11:35ET on ABC.

Powell’s POV: Jelly Roll is wrestling at SummerSlam, hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, and seems to pop up at every major sporting event. This dude is everywhere doing everything. I’m starting to wonder if he has a twin who also appears as Jelly Roll.