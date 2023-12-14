TKO and WWE executives reportedly met with WBD executives on Monday

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO’s Mark Shapiro and WWE’s Nick Khan and Paul Levesque met with Warner Bros. Discovery officials on Monday in New York City. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the trio met with WBD Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell at WBD headquarters regarding the WWE Raw television rights.

Powell’s POV: While only time will tell whether the two sides actually strike an official deal, there are a number of people with egg on their face today after they spent Wednesday downplaying the idea of the two sides continuing to negotiate. If TKO and WBD reach an agreement, it would seemingly be a massive blow to AEW, whose television deal with WBD is believed to run through late 2024. Will Pruett and I spoke about the WWE and WBD rumors during Wednesday’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.