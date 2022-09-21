NXT TV preview: The full list of matches for Tuesday’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on September 14 for next week’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes.

-Sol Ruca vs. Kayden Carter.

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter.

-Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn.

-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match.

Powell's POV: NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3.