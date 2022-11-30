NXT TV rating for the reveal of the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 644,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 624,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 35th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating. The November 30, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 637,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for the NXT WarGames go-home show.