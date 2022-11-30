AEW Dynamite preview: Samoa Joe defends the TNT Title against AEW’s latest signee

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF makes his first appearance as AEW World Champion

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the third match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 2-0)

-Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

-Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox in an open challenge for the TNT Title

-Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

-Jade Cargill holds a TBS Championship celebration

Powell's POV: AEW announced the signing of AR Fox on Wednesday and added that he will be Samoa Joe's open challenge opponent for the TNT Title. Dynamite will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (the taping for Friday's Rampage will be held the same night).