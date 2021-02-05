2/5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair’s appearances, Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship, King Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,120)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on February 5, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a memorial graphic for the late Butch Reed… A video package recapped Edge and Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble matches… Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in on commentary and hyped appearances by Edge and Belair…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman made their entrance while the broadcast team recapped the Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match from the Rumble. Reigns stood in the ring and said he’s not big on the past or recapping, but he pointed out that he beat Owens like he said he would because he’s a man of his word.

Reigns said he wanted to talk about the future. Reigns assumed that the future is Edge because he won the Royal Rumble. “Who’s the main event around here?” Reigns asked. Heyman enthusiastically pointed and said Reigns’ name.

Reigns questioned why Edge wasted his time going to Raw. He said Edge should be groveling at his feet praying to be let on the island of relevancy. Reigns asked Heyman why he was out there first. Reigns took issue with Edge making him wait. “He’s here?” Reigns asked. “Get his ass out here, Paul.”

Heyman called for Edge’s pyro. A production worker spoke to Heyman, who then spoke to Reigns, who did not look pleased. Reigns said Edge wasn’t there. Reigns said Edge must think he’s a fool. Reigns asked Heyman if he looks like a man who wants to wait and play games.

“Why would you play games with me?” Reigns yelled. “The last man who played games with me, his name was Kevin Owens and he’s no longer here anymore because I whooped his ass. He’s history. He’s gone. You’ll never see him again.”

Reigns looked into the camera and addressed Edge. “You’re going to give me your decision by the end of the night,” he said. Reigns repeated himself and then dropped the mic. Reigns left the ring with Uso and Heyman following behind him…

Powell’s POV: A great opening. Reigns was arrogant and petulant. The line at the end demanding to have Edge reveal his decision tonight is a really nice hook. It was interesting to hear Reigns say that Owens is finished and won’t be seen again. Is he moving to Raw or NXT? Was it just heel talk?

Cole hyped the Intercontinental Title match, and said Hulk Hogan would appear to discuss his match against Andre the Giant from The Main Event, which took place 33 years ago today…

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio made their entrance. King Corbin attacked Dom from behind, then kicked Rey and threw him off the stage. Corbin left both my lying and then smirked as he headed to the ring… [C]

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin. Cole noted that Dom eliminated Corbin from the Rumble match. Rey was shown being tended to by trainers next to the stage. Dom performed a springboard dive onto Corbin at ringside. Rey limped his way toward ringside heading into the break. [C]

Dom sent Corbin to ringside. Rey climbed under the ring. When Corbin tried to return to the ring, Rey held his leg, then Dom hit him with a 619. Dom followed up with a frogsplash and scored the pin…

Dominik Mysterio pinned King Corbin in roughly 9:45.

Powell’s POV: The family that cheats together stays together?

A sponsored recap showed Sami Zayn taking out Big E and Apollo Crews last week…

Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed Big E on the ring set. Big E said they were going to fight and said his opponents weren’t ready…

Daniel Bryan made his entrance for a match against Cesaro… [C]