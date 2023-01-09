WWE Raw in Birmingham (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Todd Grisham, Ruby Soho, Luke Williams, Rey Misterio Sr., Bull Nakano, Bad Luck Fale, Chris Adonis, Darby Allin, Ole Anderson, Alisha Edwards, Jack Gallagher, Silver King, Tony Halme, Bobby Jaggers, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Gary Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. The show includes Alexa Bliss explaining her attack on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Birmingham, and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Los Angeles, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Green Bay. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 47 today.

-Ruby Soho (Dori Prange) is 32 today.

-The late Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtémoc Gonzalez Barron) was born on January 9, 1968. He died of a heart attack at age 51 on May 11, 2019.

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) turned 76 on Sunday.

-Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) turned 65 on Sunday.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Chris Adonis (Chris Mordetzky) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) was born on January 8, 1948. He died at age 64 on September 30, 2012.

-CW Anderson (Christopher Wright) turned 52 on Saturday.

-Alisha Edwards turned 36 on Saturday.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) turned 33 on Saturday.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) turned 26 on Saturday.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.