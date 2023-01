CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the January 4, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12, the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Vince McMahon and pro football, the death of GLOW wrestler Mount Fiji, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – January 4, 2018 edition.

