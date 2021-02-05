ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television show lineups, ROH Strong Podcast guest, 19th Anniversary PPV teaser, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The date of Rush vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Championship will be announced on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week. The ROH YouTube show will also include O’Shay Edwards vs. Sledge.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring, and Flip Gordon will face Brody King, PCO, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe in an eight-man tag match, and The World Famous CB (f/k/a Cheeseburger) vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match.

-Next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Tony Deppen vs. LSG.

-Dak Draper is the next guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Eck teased that some familiar faces will return for ROH’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, and the date of the event will be announced soon.

Powell’s POV: My guess is that the Rush vs. Taylor match will headline the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, but that’s just a shot in the dark. Either way, I hope ROH opts to move their pay-per-view events to Saturdays to avoid running opposite Smackdown on Friday nights. Eck’s blog also includes notes regarding a new weekly blog series, and notes on the recent storyline involving Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas.