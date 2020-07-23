What's happening...

07/23 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss Sammy Guevara returning to AEW TV from his suspension, Ric Flair denies having COVID-19 but admits his wife has the virus, Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more

July 23, 2020

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Sammy Guevara returning to AEW TV from his suspension, Ric Flair denies having COVID-19 but admits his wife has the virus, Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more (73:02)

