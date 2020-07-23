AEW Dynamite viewership improves, tops NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 845,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 788,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which finished with 615,000 viewers. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 35th in the same category.



