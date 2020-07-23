NXT TV viewership down, loses weekly battle to AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 615,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 631,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite won the night over NXT with 845,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 35th in the same category.



