WWE officially moves SummerSlam from Boston, new location TBA

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that SummerSlam will not be held in Boston, Massachusetts.

In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.

SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that WWE has an outdoor venue in mind for the event. It’s safer during the pandemic, and it would be nice to get a change of scenery from the usual WWE Performance Center taping location.



