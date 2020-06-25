ROH booker Marty Scurll issues second statement in response to #SpeakingOut allegations

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor booker and wrestler Marty Scurll issued a second statement on Wednesday in response to allegations made against him as part of the #speakingout movement.

Powell’s POV: Scurll is essentially accused of receiving oral sex from a 16 year-old girl following a show in England in 2015. Sixteen is the legal age of consent in England, though it must be noted again that the accuser stated that she was intoxicated at the time of incident. On a related note, Scurll’s employer Ring of Honor has yet to comment on the allegations against him other contracted talent. For that matter, ROH has yet to issue a statement of any kind regarding the #SpeakingOut movement.



