ROH issues statement regarding #SpeakingOut movement and allegations against its talent

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following statement on Thursday in response to the #SpeakingOut movement, which included allegations against some of the company’s contracted talent.

“At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected.

We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior.

Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.”

Powell’s POV: It took a week for ROH to issue a statement on the matter, but better late than never.