FITE TV to carry WrestleMania for the first time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE TV issued the following press release to announce that it will stream the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view on Saturday and Sunday.

NEW YORK—-March 31, 2020: FITE, leading digital sports platform offering prestige boxing, pro wrestling, MMA and martial arts programming, announced the Pay Per View carriage of WWE’s annual pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania. FITE will offer the special event in the U.S. as well as select international territories.

WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event airing this Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET.

The event, “Too Big For Just One Night,” will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. As WWE previously announced, only essential personnel will be on closed sets at multiple locations, including WWE’s training facility in Orlando, during the production of WrestleMania.

Confirmed matches can be found here: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania.

FITE will offer the event on PPV via a beautiful HD digital stream, in English and Spanish, along with its custom live chat, so viewers from across the world can enjoy the live discussion of the event, together.

Customers will have the option to purchase the Saturday, April 4 event and/or the Sunday, April 5 event or buy the Weekend Package for additional savings over individual buys. Pay Per View purchases on FITE will include replays, DVR functionality and can be viewed online, PC, mobile devices, Smart TV or their favorite OTT device. Order the event on FITE:

Place your PPV order on FITE today to watch and chat with your friends:

Powell’s POV: WWE and Fox also struck a deal for the event to air via pay-per-view on FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. The show will also stream on WWE Network, but it’s interesting to see WWE expand its pay-per-view reach.



