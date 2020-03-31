AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on March 25 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Sells.

-Darby Allin vs. Preston Vance.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Faboo Andre.

Powell’s POV: AEW will also announce the first half of the bracket for the TNT Title tournament, and the second half will be announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings.



