AEW Dynamite viewership for the Thursday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 813,000 viewers for Thursday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 755,000 viewers who watched Saturday’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW ran without competition from NXT, and there were no live sporting events due to the boycotts on Thursday. Dynamite finished eleventh in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings. Wednesday’s NXT television show delivered 824,000 viewers without AEW competition and finished 24th in the 18-49 demographic.



