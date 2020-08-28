WWE 205 Live preview: Three matches to stream tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. “Ever-Rise” Chase Parker and Matt Martel.

-Tony Nese in action.

-Tehuti Miles in action.

Powell's POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire's review will be available on Saturday, and his first Dot Net Members' exclusive audio review will also be available on Saturday.



